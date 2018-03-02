Denham Town Poised for Sustainable Development

Project Manager for the Denham Town Community Development Committee, Dellon Gayle, speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank on February 27. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Project Manager for the Denham Town Community Development Committee, Dellon Gayle, speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank on February 27. Story Highlights Project Manager for the Denham Town Community Development Committee, Dellon Gayle, says the community is poised to benefit significantly from activities and engagements being implemented by the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) Social Intervention Committee.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank on February 27, Mr. Gayle noted that Denham Town is being transformed, as residents are getting more access to well-needed services and improved physical structures.

“We are on a path to sustainable development… . We have our zinc fence removal project and other activities that are allowing our community to look more attractive and residents feeling better about themselves, as with the community looking better, it uplifts their standard of living,” Mr. Gayle further said.



Several government agencies have been carrying out social-intervention activities, including work on the physical environment, skills and educational development and social services, which the Project Manager says has placed Denham Town on a steady path towards sustainable development.

“The Zone came at a well-needed time, as with the social intervention phase taking place, the community sees a lot of fruitfulness where services that were lacking, such as health and education, are now being accessed,” he stated.

He added that through the zinc fence removal project, about 570 metres of zinc fence structures have been removed and major improvement effected to the road network, water and sewerage systems.

In terms of academic development and skills training, Mr. Gayle informed that 200 students were enrolled in a Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) support programme and another 130 persons registered for the vocational skills training programme to commence in April 2018.

Approximately 300 residents benefited from a health and wellness fair hosted by the Committee, while 200 birth certificates were issued at the community service fairs.

Other services undertaken included the screening and placement of vulnerable households on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) and enrolment for tax registration number (TRN) and national insurance scheme (NIS) cards.

Mr. Gayle also noted the ZOSO Fun Run held in December 2017, which involved 2,500 participants who supported the event by bringing camaraderie among residents, the committee, security forces and other stakeholders.

“It is a plus and major improvement in terms of where we are now as a community and where we are coming from. So I must give credit to the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and other partners for believing in the development of the community,” Mr. Gayle said.

He believes that the ongoing initiatives and interventions will work well in allowing community members to “own and appreciate their space and to keep on track towards further community development and togetherness”.

The interventions coordinated by the Social Intervention Committee are guided by the ZOSO Social Intervention framework, which has seven focal points: physical environment, land tenure, community safety, human and community development and employment, business and economic development, spiritual and faith-based intervention and leadership.