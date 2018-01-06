Deadline for Plpu Essay and Poster Competitions Extended

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, presents the Ministry’s trophy to Asher Harrison of Greater Portmore Primary School, who was the winner in the primary school category of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit (PLPU) inaugural essay competition in 2016. Sharing the moment is Marketing Coordinator at Newport Fersan, Joan Sharpe Colley. + - Photo: JIS photo Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, presents the Ministry’s trophy to Asher Harrison of Greater Portmore Primary School, who was the winner in the primary school category of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit (PLPU) inaugural essay competition in 2016. Sharing the moment is Marketing Coordinator at Newport Fersan, Joan Sharpe Colley. Story Highlights The Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit (PLPU) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has extended the deadline for entries to its Essay and Poster Competitions.

Students now have until midnight on Wednesday, February 28, to make their submissions. The extension is to allow more time for students who have expressed an interest to send in their entries.

The essay competition is being hosted by the Unit for the second time, while a poster component was included this year.

The poster segment targets students between nine and 12 years old attending a primary school, while the essay is open to students 13 to 18 years old attending a secondary school and members of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

They form part of the Ministry’s Public Education Campaign to sensitise Jamaicans on the negative impact praedial larceny has on national development.

Students at the primary level are required to create posters depicting ways in which farmers can prevent the theft of their agricultural produce. Meanwhile, those at the secondary level are required to write an essay on the topic: Praedial Larceny is Everybody’s Business. What measures should be taken to combat the theft of agricultural produce in Jamaica?.

The criteria and application forms can be found on the Ministry’s website http://www.moa.gov.jm (under the praedial larceny tab).

Essays and posters must be submitted via email to plpu@micaf.gov.jm or mailed to Miss Trudy-Ann Edwards, Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordinator, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hope Gardens, Kingston 6.

The Unit will be working with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to distribute the application forms to students.