Deadline for NYS Empowerment Programme April 6

The application deadline for the National Youth Service (NYS) Empowerment Programme has been extended to April 6, 2018.

The initiative seeks to target some 360 persons, aged 17 to 34, with various disabilities.

It also aims to provide the tools and opportunities to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities and increase their participation in, and contribution to society by strengthening their capacities and improving their preparation for the labour force.

The programme, which will last for seven months, consists of a three-week non-residential camp, followed by six months of supported work experience.

Participants in the camp will undergo a series of training, mentoring and coaching that will make them more job-ready, employable and improve their personal and professional development.

Throughout the programme, the beneficiaries will be guided by a job coach, who will cater to their general needs and ensure that they are assisted to make the transition to the world of work.

In addition to completing an application form, persons are required to submit copies of their birth certificate, a referral from an institution to which they are attached, tax registration number (TRN), and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number.

For more information on the programme, persons may visit any HEART Trust/NTA, Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFFL) or NYS office or call 754-9816-8.