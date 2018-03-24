Custos Rotulorum for St. James to be Officially Installed on April 5, 2018





Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will officially install Senior Pastor at the Faith Temple Assembly of God in Montego Bay, Bishop Conrad H. Pitkin J.P. as Custos Rotulorum for the Parish of St. James on April 5.

The installation ceremony will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre commencing at 2:00 pm. The function will be opened to the public and guests are being asked to be seated at 1:20 pm.

Bishop Pitkin has been a Senior Pastor in the Faith Temple Assemblies of God church since 1988, where he has served in numerous capacities such as Chairman of the Caribbean Executive of Assemblies of God Fellowship, member of the World Fellowship of the Assemblies of God executive, County Bishop, General Secretary, and President of the National Men’s Ministry both locally and internationally.

He is actively involved in community service throughout Montego Bay, serving as Chaplain for the Coral Gardens Police Station, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Teachers’ Service Commission among others.

Bishop Pitkin can also be credited for conceptualizing and executing initiatives such as a street feeding programme in collaboration with the Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI).

As Custos, Mr Pitkin will be the representative of the Governor-General in St. James, and as part of his responsibilities, he will serve as Chief Magistrate for the parish, ensuring that there are sufficient Justices of the Peace (JPs) to serve the Lay Magistrate’s Court and communities throughout St. James.

In preparation for the installation of the new Custos, all JPs for St. James are being asked to sign the Magistrate’s Roll, at the Faith Temple Assembly church located at 6 Princess Street, Montego Bay.

The Magistrate’s Roll will be available for signing Monday to Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Roll will also be made available on the day of the installation and after for those who are unable to sign prior to the installation.

Bishop Pitkin who was presented with his Instrument of Appointment on January 29, succeeds Hon. Ewen Corrodus, who demitted office on January 31.