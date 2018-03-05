Custos Calls for Revival of Uniformed Groups in More Schools

Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell (centre), with Ideator of 2030 Youth Jamaica, Ockino A. Leslie (left) and Associate Executive Director of 2030 Youth Jamaica, Kadesha Croney, at the launch of the youth organisation, at the Mona Campus of the University of West Indies, on March 3. + - Photo: Contributed Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell (centre), with Ideator of 2030 Youth Jamaica, Ockino A. Leslie (left) and Associate Executive Director of 2030 Youth Jamaica, Kadesha Croney, at the launch of the youth organisation, at the Mona Campus of the University of West Indies, on March 3. Story Highlights Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell, has called for the revival of uniformed groups, such as cadets and boy scouts, in more schools across Jamaica.

Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell, has called for the revival of uniformed groups, such as cadets and boy scouts, in more schools across Jamaica.

Speaking at the launch of 2030 Youth Jamaica, at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies, on March 3, Dr. Dunwell said that over the years, there has been a decline in such groups, which are usually responsible for instilling discipline and a sense of patriotism that are needed in males.

“Parents tend to focus more and invest more in their girls. Young males are at a disadvantage…they tend to channel their energies in crime and violence, because of a lack of motivation and low self-esteem,” she said.

Dr. Dunwell reasoned that society must create a balance by endeavouring to empower young males, thereby helping to control crime and violence.

She pointed out that 2030 Youth Jamaica can be a conduit that encourages positive change among Jamaicans.

The Custos also noted that the Governor General’s Programme of Excellence (GGPE), has been promoting positive values with its focus on education, family life and volunteerism.

“Annually, achievement awards are given to three age group categories in each parish. Under this programme, there is also the Summer of Service Award where young persons attending tertiary institutions are given voluntary work projects during the summer and are then awarded with scholarships for their final year,” she said.

A national youth-led organisation, 2030 Youth Jamaica aims to encourage young persons to engage in the promotion of the ideals of Vision 2030 Jamaica agenda, which is the strategic road map guiding the country to achieve its goals of sustainable development and prosperity by 2030.

The youth group will initiate new actions to drive positive changes through leadership, active citizenship, diplomatic relations and engaging young people about having a sustainable developed country by 2030.

In an interview with JIS News, Associate Executive Director of 2030 Youth Jamaica, Kadesha Croney, said the organisation will rely on the power of youth, “who are the future,” to enable the country to achieve Vision 2030.

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Handbook for Youth, young people are essential to achieving the SDGs.

In fact, the handbook notes that young men and women have “enormous ability to make change, not only for themselves but also for their societies and the rest of the world.”

Ms. Croney said the next step for the organisation is to go into schools and communities to promote the vision of the organisation.

During the launch, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), the agency tasked with creating the national development plans, provided insights into Vision 2030.