Curator Hails Mobay Cultural Centre

Curator of the National Museum of Jamaica, David Stimpson, says the Montego Bay Cultural Centre is now the place to have an up-close-and-personal experience with Jamaican culture and artefacts.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s Union Street, Montego Bay Regional Office, on March 27, Mr. Stimpson said the museum has two spaces at the civic centre, focusing on Jamaica’s history and tradition, particularly in the western region.

“It goes back to the time of the Tainos, going through the Spanish settlements, the British and colonial periods. It showcases exhibitions up to Independence, and even up to what is happening today,” Mr. Stimpson pointed out.

He noted that one of the highlights of the centre is the “Rastafari” exhibition, which was opened in Kingston in 2013 and attracted a lot of international visitors.

Mr. Stimpson said there is a wealth of information that can be garnered from the exhibitions at the cultural centre, adding that students who are interested in civics will find the facility very attractive.

“What the institute is interested in doing here at the centre is to bring the culture from Kingston, which has always been the main centre of activities, to Montego Bay. Education is primarily our goal, and we are doing everything to give students easy access and to keep them interested in our activities.” he noted.

“We want to ensure they are empowered by looking at their heritage, the artefacts and also their post-Independence history,” he added

In the meantime, Operations Manager, Hilary Clarke, said she sees the cultural centre moving from strength to strength and becoming one of the main attractions in Montego Bay.

“We are starting to get the attention of everyone. We are an asset to tourism, culture, entertainment and also education, and it is in everyone’s interest that we continue to do well,” she said.