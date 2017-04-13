Cumberland High School to Get Asst. Dean of Discipline

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) Story Highlights The Government has moved to tighten discipline and security at the Portmore-based Cumberland High School, in St. Catherine.

The Government has moved to tighten discipline and security at the Portmore-based Cumberland High School, in St. Catherine.

According to Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, the school will be assigned an Assistant Dean of Discipline, and a perimeter fence will be erected at the school.

The Minister said following reports of disruption of normal proceedings at the institution, Director for Safety and Security in Schools, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Coleridge Minto, has been deployed there to “assess the situation, and give guidance”.

He added that the Principal and Chairman of the school have also been invited to meet with him for further assessment and guidance “in how we can bring the situation under control”.

The Minister was speaking with reporters at the Brown’s Hall Primary School, in St. Catherine, on April 13.

He noted that several legal and disciplinary issues have arisen out of a reported dispute at the school, and he is taking a principled stance on the matter.

He urged that due process must be allowed.

“Where there is any infraction … by a member of staff, principal or student, there is a process that should be followed in terms of the investigation, disciplinary hearing, and then a decision is made,” the Minister explained.

He said the Ministry will continue to monitor the issue, provide guidance where it is necessary, and ensure that everything is done in accordance with what the law prescribes.