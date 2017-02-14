Cultural Heritage the Focus for Jamaica Day

Members of the Green Island High School Choir performing during the launch of Jamaica Day 2017 at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay recently. Green Island will host the national Jamaica Day celebration ceremony on Friday, February 24. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Members of the Green Island High School Choir performing during the launch of Jamaica Day 2017 at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay recently. Green Island will host the national Jamaica Day celebration ceremony on Friday, February 24. Story Highlights Schools across the island will join in the national observation of Jamaica Day on Friday, February 24, under the theme: ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Exploring Our Legacy In A Global Context’.

The national Jamaica Day observation ceremony will take place at the Green Island High School in Hanover.





Schools across the island will join in the national observation of Jamaica Day on Friday, February 24, under the theme: ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Exploring Our Legacy In A Global Context’.

Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Marlon Williams, who launched Jamaica Day at a recent ceremony at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, St. James, said the mission of the day’s observation is to encourage an appreciation for the nation’s cultural heritage, especially among students.

“Jamaica Day is an annual event designed to contribute to citizenship education and to enhance the appreciation for Jamaica’s rich heritage and culture which builds positive identity in our students and, by extension, our nation,” he explained.

The national Jamaica Day observation ceremony will take place at the Green Island High School in Hanover.

Mr. Williams said students and teachers as well as members of the society are expected to wear the national colours on that day, while schools are expected to be decorated accordingly.

“We are expecting that the Jamaican colours will be worn by everyone in all entities and sectors on that day as a symbol of our commitment to celebrating the many legacies that have made and are making Jamaica one of the greatest nations on earth,” he said.

Mr. Williams is also encouraging schools to research their history and on Jamaica Day they should focus the observation on their own legacies.

Jamaica Day, which is part of the Culture in Education Programme, was instituted in the nation’s schools by the Ministry of Education in an effort to celebrate what is called ‘Jamaicanness’ and the country’s contribution to the world.