Cruse Shipping to Return to Port Royal

Cabinet has approved the development of a cruise-shipping terminal at Port Royal, creating a platform for the restoration of the sector in the historic town.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20.

He said that Port Royal is one of the most fascinating locations in the entire Caribbean, with well over 500 years of incredible history, full of the most interesting characters to have ever lived.

The Prime Minister noted that the Port Authority of Jamaica has identified modern technology that will allow berthing of cruise ships while being highly respectful of the fragile and extremely important environment in Port Royal, with specific reference to the sunken city.

He explained that the solution is a floating, articulating berth, which unfolds under electronic controls to meet the ships. Capable of offloading a large cruise vessel in half an hour, the new berthing system requires no piling of the harbour.

He said the system has received the support of key agencies, including the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT).

“The Port Authority is responsible for the establishment of the berth and all the related infrastructure. Already, the berth has been ordered and is under construction. Technical work and engineering design for the land-side facilities are at an advanced stage of completion,” he told the House.

The Port Authority is also working collaboratively with the JNHT and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) to develop the first phase of authentic displays and attractions that will reveal the history of Port Royal in vibrant, living experiences.

In addition, there will be interaction with the culture of Port Royal through its people, food, music, art and way of life.

Also, the UDC will be coordinating the activities of a number of agencies, including the National Works Agency (NWA), National Housing Trust (NHT), and National Water Commission (NWC) to ensure that the town of Port Royal is developed in a planned and coordinated way, responding to the needs of the current inhabitants, even as the historic attractions are upgraded to world-class standards.

Prime Minister Holness informed that provisions will be made to ferry guests across the harbour of Kingston to the numerous attractions of the city, Port Henderson, Lime Cay and other destinations.