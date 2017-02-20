More Crop Protection for Farmers

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (centre), in discussion with Director, Carib-Agro Distributors, Reg Burgess; and Caribbean Bayer CropScience Sales Manager, Edilson Fernandez, at the official launch of new crop pesticides at Junction Great House, in St. Elizabeth, on February 17. + - Photo: Barbara Ellington Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (centre), in discussion with Director, Carib-Agro Distributors, Reg Burgess; and Caribbean Bayer CropScience Sales Manager, Edilson Fernandez, at the official launch of new crop pesticides at Junction Great House, in St. Elizabeth, on February 17. Story Highlights Bayer CropScience, in association with Carib-Agro Distributors (CAD), on February 17, officially launched three new environmentally friendly fungicides – Antracol, Trivia and Serenade bio-fungicide, which represent advanced solutions for Jamaican farmers.

Speaking at the launch, held at Junction Great House in St. Elizabeth, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, said based on the feedback from farmers who have used the products, he is confident they will go a far way in helping farmers to achieve improved production and productivity.





Farmers now have three additional products to use as they seek to maximise crop yields, while eliminating the threat of diseases.

Bayer CropScience, in association with Carib-Agro Distributors (CAD), on February 17, officially launched three new environmentally friendly fungicides – Antracol, Trivia and Serenade bio-fungicide, which represent advanced solutions for Jamaican farmers.

Speaking at the launch, held at Junction Great House in St. Elizabeth, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, said based on the feedback from farmers who have used the products, he is confident they will go a far way in helping farmers to achieve improved production and productivity.

“I congratulate Bayer CropScience and Carib-Agro Distributors for partnering with us in advancing our mission to grow and expand the sector through improved agronomic practices,” Mr. Hutchinson said.

He pointed out that one of the products, Antracol, is the only one in its class approved for use on products destined for export to the European Union (EU) market.

“This is welcome news, which is in keeping with our efforts under the Food Safety Modernisation Programme to ensure that Jamaican produce meet food-safety requirements for the export market and comply with international trade agreements and standards,” the Minister said.

Antracol is used to control a wide range of fungal diseases on tomato, beans, melon, cucumber, onion, garlic, mango, coffee, banana, pumpkin, squash, pepper, celery, cabbage, chive and ornamentals.

Trivia can be used on cabbage, strawberry, peas, pepper, citrus, onion, eggplant, broccoli, cantaloupe, Irish potato and lettuce.

While challenging St. Elizabeth farmers to remain number one, as far as vegetable production is concerned, he said one of the main pillars of Jamaica’s growth is the agricultural sector.

“Thanks to all the hard-working farmers who have been able to achieve and increase domestic crop production for all quarters in 2016, moving from two per cent in the January-March quarter,

13.83 per cent in the April-June quarter, 42.95 per cent in the July-September quarter and 19 per cent in the October to December quarter, compared to similar periods in 2015,” the Minister said.

Citing the difficulties farmers face from climate change, hurricanes, drought and pests, he noted the $140 million in losses of onion and scallion suffered by St Elizabeth farmers.