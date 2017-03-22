Crash Hotspots to be Given Special Attention

Instructions have been given to the National Works Agency (NWA) to implement safety measures to reduce road fatalities. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Instructions have been given to the National Works Agency (NWA) to implement safety measures to reduce road fatalities. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says instructions have been given to the National Works Agency (NWA) to implement safety measures to reduce accidents in crash hotspots.

Delivering his Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on March 21, the Prime Minister said he believes that the policy will prevent fatalities on the road, adding that the RoadTraffic Bill, which is now before the House, will be amended to ensure that this is provided for in the law.





“We have given a policy nod to the use of electronic monitoring, electronic surveillance and ticketing systems, and the NWA is now testing various systems to see which is the best to be deployed,” he said.

Delivering his Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on March 21, the Prime Minister said he believes that the policy will prevent fatalities on the road, adding that the RoadTraffic Bill, which is now before the House, will be amended to ensure that this is provided for in the law.

He urged motorists to “reduce their speed, obey the rules of the road and be courteous and considerate to others”.

Mr. Holness also urged persons not to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs and not to use cell phones while driving.

The Prime Minister’s road safety remarks follow recent reports by the police that there has been a 33 per cent decrease in the number of road fatalities since the start of the year.

Statistics provided by the Traffic and Highway Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) indicate that up to March 19, there have been 62 road fatalities compared with 92 for the corresponding period last year.

Commanding Officer of the Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, said the decrease in fatalities is “encouraging”.

SSP Allen pointed out that there were approximately 20 fewer collisions in comparison with the similar period last year.