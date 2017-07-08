More Courts to Receive Video-Link Equipment

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Carol Palmer, addresses the official opening of the St. Ann Parish Justice Centre in St. Ann’s Bay on July 6. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Carol Palmer, addresses the official opening of the St. Ann Parish Justice Centre in St. Ann’s Bay on July 6. Story Highlights More courts across the island are to receive video-link and digital evidence recoding equipment to enable vulnerable witnesses to give evidence remotely.

Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, Carol Palmer, said the second part of a shipment valued at approximately $226 million is expected to arrive in the island by the end of July.

“We got the first part of the shipment and we are… waiting on the final pieces by the end of the month, which will be followed by rollout, installation and then training in the use,” Permanent Secretary Palmer informed.



“We got the first part of the shipment and we are… waiting on the final pieces by the end of the month, which will be followed by rollout, installation and then training in the use,” she informed.

Mrs. Palmer was speaking to JIS News following the official opening of the St. Ann Parish Justice Centre in St. Ann’s Bay on July 7.

She said the provision of the equipment was made possible through grant funding from the European Union (EU) under the Justice, Security, Accountability and Transparency (JSAT) Project, and is in keeping with a commitment from the Ministry to equip courts with the technology.

Mrs. Palmer noted that the equipment will be able to protect witnesses and save them from the vagaries of attending court.

Video-link equipment has already been installed in the Supreme Court, Half-Way Tree Parish Court and St. James Parish Court.

The JSAT Project, among other things, seeks to improve the standard of living and quality of life of Jamaicans by strengthening governance and oversight, with particular regard to the functioning of the justice system.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary is informing that July 23-30 is being recognised as Trafficking in Persons Week.

The week of activities will begin with a church service, then an islandwide tour to increase awareness of human trafficking, along with other activities.

The week will culminate with the launch of a documentary on July 30 to commemorate World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

Mrs. Palmer says it is important to recognise the crime of human trafficking in order “to continue the fight and to get citizens to know how awful it is and to secure friends, neighbours and children”.