Corporate Area Police to Ride Free on JUTC Buses

Police officers in the Corporate Area will soon be able to ride the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses free of charge.

Negotiations are ongoing for a similar system to be implemented for correctional officers and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

This was disclosed by Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, during an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston yesterday (January 17).



The initiative, which has resulted from a partnership between the Ministries of National Security, and Transport and Mining, will see the law-enforcement personnel benefiting from the service for approximately one year.

“I have sat down with Minister (of Transport and Mining) Mike Henry and we have worked out a little plan and it is only going to affect those in Kingston and Spanish Town for the first phase,” he said.

He noted that stations will be established where JCF members will be able to collect their pass to access the service.

“I am going (to) ask the officers (not to) abuse the system, (don’t) give the pass to your cousin or to your friend, don’t mash up a good thing,” he urged.

Minister Montague said that negotiations are ongoing for a similar system to be implemented for correctional officers and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

The JUTC is the government-owned bus service operating within the Kingston Metropolitan Transit Region (KMTR), Spanish Town, and Portmore.

With a rollout of approximately 390 buses carrying an average 250,000 passengers daily, the JUTC is the single largest carrier of passengers in the KMTR.

It was created to provide clean, comfortable, reliable, safe transportation services for commuters in the region.