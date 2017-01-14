Cornwall College Honoured by St. James Municipal Corporation

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Homer Davis (fourth left), presents a citation to Dr. Dean Weatherly, coach of the winning 2016 Cornwall College DaCosta Cup football team on January 12. Mayor Davis also presented a citation to Jamario Hines, captain of the football squad on behalf of the team. Looking on are members of the football team and the managers. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Homer Davis (fourth left), presents a citation to Dr. Dean Weatherly, coach of the winning 2016 Cornwall College DaCosta Cup football team on January 12. Mayor Davis also presented a citation to Jamario Hines, captain of the football squad on behalf of the team. Looking on are members of the football team and the managers. Story Highlights Members of the successful 2016 Cornwall College DaCosta Cup football team and Head Coach, Dr. Dean Weatherly, were honoured on January 12 by the St. James Municipal Corporation.

Team Captain, Jamario Hines and Dr. Weatherly were presented with citations during the regular monthly meeting of the Corporation at its Union Street offices in Montego Bay.

Cornwall College captured the football title for the 12th time while playing undefeated in that competition. The 120-year-old school won all 18 games in the competition.



Montego Bay Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, said the Corporation thought it fit to honour the players and their coach for the outstanding performance in the schoolboy competition, which brought tremendous joy to the parish of St. James.

“We are recognising an intuition which has excelled in academics, sports and other areas of life. As a Municipal Corporation, we are expecting the highest standard from that institution. We admire Cornwall College as a premier learning institution in western Jamaica, and, once again, we say thanks to the team and thanks to the coaching staff,” he said.

Accepting the citation, Coach Weatherly said it is a wonderful feeling for him and his players to be recognised by the Municipal Corporation when they are alive and well.

“It is a real pleasure for us to receive these citations and to know that we are truly loved,” he said.