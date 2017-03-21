Contribution to the 2017/18 Budget Debate by Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. Story Highlights Mr. Speaker, on rising I give all praise and Honour to the Almighty Father for bringing us here together and for sparing us, individually, as a Parliament and as a Nation, so that we can all gather here once again to recommit through public service to building a better Jamaica.

Mr. Speaker, the government has be faithfully executing all the strategies to bring us to the point where one day soon we will be able to better address our social and development out of our revenues.

I want to on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Jamaica, thank the Most Honourable Portia Simpson Miller for her years of dedication and commitment to serving the people of Jamaica. At an appropriate time and with her consent, Parliament will arrange a sitting in honour of the member.



Mr. Speaker, let us not forget that we are here because of the tireless support of numerous persons who continue to offer their time, effort and resources and for that we thank them.

I especially want to thank all the people who have contributed their time, effort and resources to work on the various partnership initiatives.

Sometimes I see the same persons repeatedly but they make the sacrifice gladly for their country.

Naming always creates a problem, but allow me to publicly acknowledge the Social Partnership, the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC), The Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee (PSTOC), the Economic Growth Council (EGC), Electricity Sector Enterprise Team (ESET), the Unions and the various monitoring committees, in addition to all the people who volunteer to serve on the various boards.

I appreciate your sacrifice and acknowledge your contribution.

I salute my dedicated and hardworking team at the Cabinet Office led by Amb. Douglas Saunders, and the OPM and MEGJC team led by PS Audrey Sewell who work assiduously in various roles.

I also thank the Ministers who work directly with me between OPM and MEGJC, Minister Chang, Minister Vaz, and Minister Derrick Smith, who is not here with us today, I spoke with him this morning and he is recovering nicely.

I want to thank my extended family, the people of West Central St. Andrew; I am proud to be your representative for the 20th year.

Mr. Speaker, family is very important to me and I must acknowledge my dear wife who has served her constituency remarkably well.

I admire her continued strength and greatly value her unwavering support and dedication to our family and to Jamaica.

Politics is at times thankless and sometimes heartless.

I want to, on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Jamaica, thank the Most Honourable Portia Simpson Miller for her years of dedication and commitment to serving the people of Jamaica.

At an appropriate time and with her consent, Parliament will arrange a sitting in honour of the member.

