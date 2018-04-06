Contract Signed for New Market in Port Maria

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), signs contract for the construction of the Port Maria Market in St. Mary, on April 5, at the Ministry in Kingston. Also signing (from left) are Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Marsha Henry Martin; and Acting Chief Executive Officer, St. Mary Municipal Corporation, Ethlyn Douglas. Observing are Chief Executive Officer, Dutch Construction Limited, Andrew Smith (left), and Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Dwight Wilson. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), signs contract for the construction of the Port Maria Market in St. Mary, on April 5, at the Ministry in Kingston. Also signing (from left) are Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Marsha Henry Martin; and Acting Chief Executive Officer, St. Mary Municipal Corporation, Ethlyn Douglas. Observing are Chief Executive Officer, Dutch Construction Limited, Andrew Smith (left), and Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Dwight Wilson. Story Highlights Within the next 12 months, vendors and customers who use the market on Hodgson Street in Port Maria, St. Mary, are expected to have access to a new facility.

This follows the signing of a $56-million contract that will see the commencement of work to replace the old structure.

The new market, which will be able to accommodate 55 stalls, is expected to be more conducive to customers and vendors who use the facility.



Within the next 12 months, vendors and customers who use the market on Hodgson Street in Port Maria, St. Mary, are expected to have access to a new facility.

This follows the signing of a $56-million contract that will see the commencement of work to replace the old structure.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Marsha Henry Martin; Acting Chief Executive Officer, St. Mary Municipal Corporation, Ethlyn Douglas; and Chief Executive Officer, Dutch Construction Limited, Andrew Smith, were the signatories.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, on Hagley Park Road in St. Andrew, on April 5.

The new market, which will be able to accommodate 55 stalls, is expected to be more conducive to customers and vendors who use the facility.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. McKenzie said the Government is making a concerted effort to upgrade markets islandwide.

He pointed out that work is expected to commence shortly, following the ground-breaking ceremony, which is expected to get under way in approximately two weeks.

“Port Maria is critical; it is not just a major urban/rural centre but it is also a part of the bread basket that covers the Eastern part of the island, and whatever we can do to ensure viability, it is the intention of the Government to do that,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie added that local government is the vehicle that takes services to the people and “it is our intention to support the efforts and work of the Municipal Corporations to ensure that we put them in a position to give service delivery”.

Meanwhile, Mayor Creary said areas have been identified for the vendors to be relocated during the construction phase. He said these areas are in close proximity to the market.

He expressed gratitude that the project is finally getting under way and noted that job opportunities will be provided for residents of the parish.

The Mayor emphasised that once the market is completed, “there will be a zero-tolerance approach to vending on the streets, and people will have to go into the facility”.