Consultant to Prepare Design for Diagnostic Centre at CASE

The Government is to engage a consultant to assess and prepare a preliminary design for the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Special Education Diagnostic Centre in Portland during the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Details of the $5-million project are outlined in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Government, through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, previously announced that it would establish three special-education diagnostic centres at the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in St. James; Church Teachers’ College in Manchester and CASE in Portland.

Establishment of the three special-education diagnostic centres forms part of an overall project worth $385,500,000.

The National Education Trust Limited (NET), a Government of Jamaica company that is limited by guarantee and is a registered charitable organisation, will be responsible for the establishment of the centres.

Based on the 2018/2019 Estimates, in addition to being responsible for the establishment of the special-education diagnostic centres, NET will be responsible for implementation of the Education Transformation Programme, the Solar Systems Project in schools, renovating and creating infant schools across the island, and a Sanitary Block Project for the installation of improved sewerage systems in 97 primary schools.