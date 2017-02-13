Construction to Continue at Lathbury Barracks

Story Highlights







Construction and improvement work at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lathbury Barracks, at Up Park Camp, will continue this financial year.

The project, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, is being financed from Consolidated Fund at a cost of $350 million.

This is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Anticipated targets for this fiscal year include completing one administrative building; and commencing construction of one accommodation building and associated external works.

The project aims to construct new integrated accommodation, office and storage facilities at Lathbury Barracks, Up Park Camp.