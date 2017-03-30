Conference for Teens March 31

Story Highlights The Children Upliftment and Restoration Foundation will stage the second ‘Success Conference for Teens’ on Friday, March 31, at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the conference will be held under the patronage of Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry states that the objective of the conference is to equip students with the mindset to succeed, provide them with mentors and expose them to different avenues for success.

The theme for the conference is ‘You are in the Winners’ Circle’. The event is free of cost and is targeting students between the ages of 14 and 19, from Grades 9 to 13.

Schools are encouraged to send as many of their students as possible, so they can become more cognisant of the opportunities available to them in charting their success path.

The day’s presenters will include Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator, the Hon. Ruel Reid; State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green; Founder of the Children Upliftment and Restoration Foundation, Dr. Velma Brown-Hamilton and General Manager of the Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Courtney Wynter.

Students will be exposed to motivational speakers and local and international experts, who will share their success stories. The Foundation is a non-governmental organisation, which organises charitable events and is a subsidiary of the Caribbean Legal Suite.