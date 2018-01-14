Concrete Plans Emerge from Cabinet Retreat

The Cabinet, yesterday (January 12), completed its three-day Retreat where issues related to the preparations for the 2018/19 Budget, national security and public sector wage negotiations were discussed.

Budget

The Cabinet discussed the present economic reform programme and examined plans and projections for the 2018/19 fiscal year to be tabled in the estimates of expenditure.

Crime

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Cabinet examined current crime and public order challenges and formulated strategies to urgently address them.

It was instructed that the National Security Council be brought in to meet this Monday (January 15) to consider and operationalise the strategies coming out of the Cabinet Retreat.

Wage Negotiations

Prime Minister Holness will also be shortly convening a meeting with the Heads of the various Bargaining Units to discuss the current wage negotiation and the way forward.