Compensation Committee Gets Extension

Story Highlights The West Kingston Incursion Victim Compensation Committee has been given a one-month extension to complete its work.

Senator Ruel Reid said the additional time is necessary, given the volume of work to be completed.

The mandate of the Compensation Committee is to investigate and determine claims for compensation, loss and damage to properties and to determine the compensation payable to injured persons and to the personal representatives of deceased persons in respect to the events of May 2010.



The West Kingston Incursion Victim Compensation Committee has been given a one-month extension to complete its work.

Making the disclosure at yesterday’s (September 13) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said Cabinet has approved payment of a balance of $23.9 million to the Chairman and Commissioners of the Committee.

Senator Reid said the additional time is necessary, given the volume of work to be completed.

The Committee, which is Chaired by Hon. Justice Seymour Panton, is looking into issues of compensation for the estate of persons who were killed, detained or suffered loss and damage to property during the May 2010 West Kingston upheaval.

The establishment of the Committee was one of the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry Report.

The mandate of the Compensation Committee is to investigate and determine claims for compensation, loss and damage to properties and to determine the compensation payable to injured persons and to the personal representatives of deceased persons in respect to the events of May 2010.

Other members of the committee are Ministers of Religion, the Reverends Rennard White and Herro Blair Jr. Carlene Larmond, an attorney experienced in litigation, serves as Legal Advisor to the Committee.