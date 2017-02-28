Clifton Boys’ Home Receives 19 Tablet Computers

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), hands over tablet computers to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (4th left), recently. The tablets have been donated to the Clifton Boys’ Home in Westmoreland. Others (from left) are Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Suzette Buchanan; Chairman of the USF, Robert Lawrence, and Chief Executive Officer of the Child Development Agency + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), hands over tablet computers to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (4th left), recently. The tablets have been donated to the Clifton Boys’ Home in Westmoreland. Others (from left) are Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Suzette Buchanan; Chairman of the USF, Robert Lawrence, and Chief Executive Officer of the Child Development Agency



Residents at the Clifton Boys’ Home, in Westmoreland, have received 19 tablet computers from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The donation was made in response to a request from Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, after it came to his attention that a recent fire, which destroyed the home, had also left the boys without their computers.

“The USF has kindly agreed to contribute 19 tablets for the boys, and the donation should ease the pain and assist them in the transition process,” Dr. Wheatley said at the recent handover ceremony at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), in St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, said Jamaicans have responded well in providing clothes and shoes for the boys.

“Focus is now on getting back personal items, such as the tablets, and rebuilding the home,” the State Minister said.

The tablets were handed over to Mr. Green and representatives from the Child Development Agency (CDA).

Recently, the State Minister told a media conference that persons who are desirous of helping the home should contact the CDA.