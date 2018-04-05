Clark’s Town Transport Centre to Be Opened April 6

Story Highlights The Clark’s Town Transport Centre in Trelawny is to be officially opened tomorrow (Friday, April 6), by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

The Clark’s Town Transport Centre in Trelawny is to be officially opened tomorrow (Friday, April 6), by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Phase one of the infrastructure work began last year, including construction of parking bays for the transport centre and sanitary conveniences as well as paving and perimeter fencing.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Mayor Colin Gager, told JIS News that the centre was well needed, as it would not only reduce traffic congestion on the streets in the town but it would also contribute to public order.

The Clark’s Town Transport Centre serves commuters from more than 15 communities in north and south Trelawny.

“We wanted an area where the people would want to go. We made the bays for the taxis, put in proper signs, refurbished restrooms and built an office, so that the people would be in one place and safe off the roadways,” the Mayor told JIS News.

Councillor Gager said the feedback from the residents has been positive, as they have welcomed the development.

Vendors who ply their trade in the town and the Police have also expressed satisfaction with the building of the centre.

“All stakeholders are on board and are eagerly awaiting the formal opening. They are very happy for this,” the Mayor said.