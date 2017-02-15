Citizen Security and Justice Programme III Gets $213 Million

Story Highlights The Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III has received an allocation of $213.799 million to enhance security and justice in target communities through gender-responsive justice services.

The Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III has received an allocation of $213.799 million to enhance security and justice in target communities through gender-responsive justice services.

This is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives for its consideration.

In terms of achievements, the Victim Services Division has provided emergency assistance to 22 victims; provided trauma and grief therapy sessions to 167 children and provided therapy sessions to 63 teens. Also, one victim service centre is now operational.

The Legal Aid Council provided qualifying basic training to 295 Justices of the Peace (JPs), and trained 145 police officers and JPs on legal aid issues.

Also, 35 JPs were trained to practise in St. Andrew by the Justice Training Institute.

In addition, the programme continued operation in eight Restorative Justice Centres; provided training to volunteers and school administrators in community justice services; hosted 142 community sensitisation workshops; and facilitated 42 Restorative Justice cases.

Meanwhile, for the new fiscal year, the CSJP expects to expand and renovate four victim service centres; provide emergency assistance grants to 50 beneficiaries; assist 110 children exposed to violence and trauma with counselling interventions; facilitate special therapy sessions with 30 sexually abused children; and train 65 court officials, police personnel, and other first responders.

Also, the Justice Training Institute is aiming to train 400 police officers and JPs on legal aid issues; continue consultations in CSJP communities via the mobile unit; and conduct four legal aid fairs islandwide.

There are also plans to renovate six Restorative Justice Centres; conduct refresher workshops for Restorative Justice (RJ) facilitators and volunteers; conduct training workshops for 300 school administrators; facilitate 18 Restorative Justice cases per quarter; and host the annual RJ week of activities.

The CSJP III, which falls under the Ministry of Justice, is funded by the Government, Department for International Development (DFID), Global Affairs Canada and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).