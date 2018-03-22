Churches’ Role in Uniting the Nation Underscored

Members of the clergy who participated in a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional Office on March 20 (from left), Reverend Glendon Powell of the Open Bible Church of Unity Hall and Flanker; Reverend Mary Wildish, founder of Trumpet Call Ministries; Reverend Marc Mullings, Pastor of the Emmanuel Chapel, Mount Salem, St. James; and Teverly Grant of Trumpet Call Ministries. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Members of the clergy who participated in a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional Office on March 20 (from left), Reverend Glendon Powell of the Open Bible Church of Unity Hall and Flanker; Reverend Mary Wildish, founder of Trumpet Call Ministries; Reverend Marc Mullings, Pastor of the Emmanuel Chapel, Mount Salem, St. James; and Teverly Grant of Trumpet Call Ministries.



Pastor of the Emmanuel Chapel in Mount Salem, St. James, Reverend Marc Mullings, says churches islandwide must partner to fulfil their role in realising sustainable development under the country’s National Development Plan, Vision 2030 Jamaica.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s Montego Bay Regional Office on Tuesday (March 20), Reverend Mullings called on churches to unite, irrespective of denomination, background or doctrinal teachings and not allow these factors to divide them.

“There is more that unites us than that which divides us, and once we can realign our focus on those unifying points, we will be able to achieve so much more in this nation. We have (as our goal) for Vision 2030 to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business. One of, if not the greatest things that we will have to embrace to achieve that Vision whether by 2030 or even before 2030, is to unite this nation,” he said.

While acknowledging the various rallying factors in this regard, the clergyman contended that “it is my firm belief (and) conviction that the entity that is going to achieve that in a very significant way is the church…because the church is the conscience of the nation”.

Against this background, he said the church has a duty and responsibility to guide Jamaica on a path of righteousness, adding that “righteousness simply means living right.”

Reverend Mullings was part of a four-member team affiliated with the upcoming Supernatural Encounter Jamaica crusade, being spearheaded Trumpet Call Ministries International, which attended the Think Tank.

The other participants were Rev. Mary Wildish and Teverly Grant of Trumpet Call Ministries; and Rev. Glendon Powell of the Open Bible Church of Unity Hall and Flanker.

The Supernatural Encounter Jamaica crusade will be held from April 19 to 21 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

It will culminate with a mass crusade and gospel concert at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, featuring Gospel Reggae artistes Papa San and Jermaine Edwards.

The event is being supported by the St. James Ministers Fraternal and is endorsed by the St. James Municipal Corporation.

Sponsors include Jamaica Broilers, Sea Gardens, Western Mirror, Ward’s Power Tools, Barnett Estates, Halcyon Limited, Knutsford Express and Last Resort Detective Agency.

Rev. Powell believes the crusade will serve as a catalyst in restoring harmonious living to Montego Bay.

“I believe that the ‘fire’ will catch on. I am calling back on Jamaica to love. Our problem in Jamaica is not an educational problem… it is not a money problem… it is a love problem. When I came to Montego Bay, it was known as the ‘friendly city’… and the only thing that can bring (this) back… is love,” he said.