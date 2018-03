Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), observes as Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes takes the Oath of Office during a ceremony at King’s House on February 1. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), observes as Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes takes the Oath of Office during a ceremony at King’s House on February 1.



Prime Minister,Andrew Holness after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition has written to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to confirm Acting Chief Mr. Justice Bryan Sykes, CD, as Chief Justice of Jamaica.

The appointment will take effect on March 1.

The ceremony will be held at 9am at Kings House tomorrow.