Cherry Youth Honour Senior Citizens

Over 80 senior citizens of the community of Cherry in St. Catherine were on Sunday (January 1) honoured for their contribution to the development of the area.

At a New Year’s Day dinner organised by the Cherry Community Youth Society, the seniors were presented with certificates of appreciation, and treated to a tasty meal and entertainment.

Member of the Cherry Community Youth Society, Keneisha Brown, told JIS News that the event was to show love and gratitude to the senior citizens of the area.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Derrick Cochrane, who was the guest speaker, commended the young people of Cherry for putting on the function.

He said they are ensuring the continuation of the generational link, and the blending of experience and youth, which are important elements to achieving community unity and success.

He noted that “by all community members working together across generational and social lines for the success of the community,” this will ensure the growth and development of the area, while empowering the youth.

He called for a continuation of the move by the youth in area, and for other communities to adopt “this perfect template,” in order to foster peace and unity across the island.

Lety Cross, who responded on behalf of the honourees, said they are appreciative of the recognition.

“We are very grateful. Thank you for spreading the roses while we can smell it, and touch it,” she said.