Change of Location for Legal Aid Council Visit to Fletcher’s Land on March 16

There has been a change in location for the Legal Aid Council Mobile Justice Unit’s visit to the Fletcher’s Land community in Kingston on March 16.

The unit will now be at the intersection of Love Lane and Garrick Lane (from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) and the intersection of King Street and Garrick Lane (from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.) The original location was the Community Centre at 155 Church Street.

The unit is aiming to help Jamaicans with free legal consultation and advice. Other locations to be visited this month include Parade Gardens on March 20; Windsor Heights and Central Village in

St. Catherine on March 22; Rockfort in Kingston on March 24; Meggie Top, Salt Spring in St. James on March 28 and the Tacky High School in Gayle, St. Mary, on March 30.

The Legal Aid Council, in fulfilment of its role under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP III), is offering its services to CSJP III communities with the use of its Mobile Justice Unit, which provides free consultations, advice and complete Court assignments for clients with criminal matters.