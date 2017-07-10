Chairman of JAMPRO Calls for More Exports

Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby (centre), in conversation with President of the agency, Diane Edwards (left) and President of the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA), Michelle Chong (right), at an awards banquet hosted by the JEA at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in New Kingston, on July 8. + - Photo: Dave Reid Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby (centre), in conversation with President of the agency, Diane Edwards (left) and President of the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA), Michelle Chong (right), at an awards banquet hosted by the JEA at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in New Kingston, on July 8. Story Highlights Chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Senator Don Wehby, says there needs to be more exports and Jamaican producers getting better at tapping into external markets, for economic growth to be sustained.

Senator Wehby, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GraceKennedy Group, adds that the agency is in two years of an export strategy to achieve 15 per cent growth in exports per annum, with export goods valued at US$2.5 billion by 2020, and although there is a five per cent fall in exports, the plan is still on track.

The Chairman was addressing an awards banquet hosted by the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in New Kingston, on July 8.

He called on all relevant agencies to give appropriate focus in the implementation of the export strategy “in order for it to work”.

“The current national export strategy continues to be relevant to the immediate needs of the export sector, and, conditions allowing, can get us to where we need to be to realise significant growth,” the Chairman added.

Meanwhile, Management Control Systems was crowned Champion Exporter of the Year.

The company’s Assistant General Manager, William Dewar, told JIS News that it is a reward for work that they have been doing, where they have expanded to 19 countries in the region.

“This is a positive sign, and our staff… will see that other persons are seeing what we are doing,” he said.

The company is in software development, and Mr. Dewar said young people should look at making careers in that area of technology.

He emphasised that attitude is key in achieving success in export, and building careers. “Attitude to work, attitude to what you do and sticking to what you love will help you to achieve,” the Assistant General Manager said.