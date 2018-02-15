Ceremonial Opening of Parliament Today

The Ceremonial Opening of the new session of Parliament takes places today (February 15). + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Ceremonial Opening of the new session of Parliament takes places today (February 15).



The Ceremonial Opening of the new session of Parliament will take place this morning (February 15) at 11:00 a.m., at a joint meeting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The opening, which marks the beginning of the legislative year (2018/2019), will feature the traditional delivery of the Throne Speech by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The Throne Speech will outline the priority programmes and policies to be pursued by the Government during the new fiscal year.

After the ceremony, the House of Representatives will reconvene at 2:00 p.m. for the tabling of the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.

The Estimates will provide details of how much the Government intends to spend on recurrent (housekeeping) business and capital (development) projects.