Ceremonial Opening of Parliament – Throne Speech: Continuing on the Path to Prosperity

His Excellency, The Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen, ON, GCMG, CD, KSt.J, Governor-General

We are thankful that all branches of the State can gather in this collegial fashion to hear and be guided by the legislative agenda, policies, programmes and general direction set by the Administration to secure the prosperity of the people.

For this year, the Administration is committed to providing additional resources and support to the anti-crime fight.

For this year, the Administration is committed to providing additional resources and support to the anti-crime fight.





We once again recommit ourselves to work complementarily and earnestly to achieve the set objectives in true and faithful service to the people.

Through a united effort, as one nation, one people, one family we can nurture the germinating seeds of our success, our prosperity.

Organised crime and the resulting violence and homicide it produces, is the biggest threat to citizens’ security and continues to stymie the growth and prosperity of our country.

Jamaicans are saying enough is enough.

This Administration has shown that it is prepared to take the tough and resolute measures needed to tackle the crime monster and there are signs that a coalition is being developed, across all sectors throughout the island, to address this issue which is caused by only a minority of Jamaicans.

When Members of this Honourable House, voted together to approve the extension of the State of Public Emergency in St. James, it sent a signal that the political directorate is prepared

to unite against the criminals who have caused too much hurt, too much pain and too many tears over the past many, many years.

For this year, the Administration is committed to providing additional resources and support to the anti-crime fight.

