Celebrating The Country’s Seniors

The National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) is observing Senior Citizens’ Week with a series of activities that will get under way on Sunday (September 24).

Under the theme ‘Seniors Promoting Intergenerational Solidarity’, the Week will highlight and honour the contribution of the country’s older citizens to national development, while providing the opportunity for them to engage and connect with the younger generation.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday (September 21) at The Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Shahine Robinson, said senior citizens have served Jamaica well.

“These (older) persons have served our nation with pride and dignity. Some of them have worked under trying circumstances in an effort to build this country. The enhanced quality of life and the improved conditions at the workplaces that we sometimes take for granted are as a result of their hard work,” she noted.

Acting Executive Director for the NCSC, Cassandra Morrison, said the entity, which is celebrating 41 years of service, continues to ensure that seniors remain active, contributing members of society through its various skills training programmes and activities.

Speaking on the theme for the week of observance, she noted that solidarity between generations in families, communities and the entire nation is fundamental for the achievement of a prosperous society.

“It is a major prerequisite for social cohesion and a foundation for a formal and informal support system to sustain economic growth and development,” she said.

Senior Citizens’ Week will commence with a national church service at the Morant Bay Anglican Church and the celebration of Grandparent’s Day to highlight the group’s importance to the family unit.

Other activities scheduled to take place across the island are a tree-planting exercise and parish exhibitions on September 25; a garden party, September 26; a national tree-planting ceremony and community outreach activity/recreational trip, September 27; parish awards ceremony, September 28; parish exhibition day, September 29; an evening of entertainment, September 30; United Nations International Day of Older Persons Forum across all parishes, October 3; and an awards ceremony on October 5.

Observed annually during the month of September, Senior Citizens’ Week aims to honour and recognise older citizens in Jamaica.

The NCSC is an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security with a mandate to advise the Minister on all matters concerning the welfare of senior citizens as well as to implement the National Policy for Senior Citizens.

The entity works with the Government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and citizens to develop plans to promote active ageing and the participation of seniors in nation building.

For more information about Senior Citizens’ Week, persons can contact the NCSC at 906-9277-8.