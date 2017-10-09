CDA Partners with Forestry Department to Plant 500 Trees

Public Relations and Communications Manager, Child Development Agency (CDA), Rochelle Dixon (centre); and Damart Williams (left), Director (Eastern Zone) at the Forestry Department, lend their support to children at Walker’s Place of Safety in St. Andrew during their tree-planting exercise on October 6. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Public Relations and Communications Manager, Child Development Agency (CDA), Rochelle Dixon (centre); and Damart Williams (left), Director (Eastern Zone) at the Forestry Department, lend their support to children at Walker’s Place of Safety in St. Andrew during their tree-planting exercise on October 6. Story Highlights The Child Development Agency (CDA) partnered with the Forestry Department to plant 500 trees on October 6, observed as National Tree Planting Day 2017, under the theme ‘Today’s Trees, Tomorrow’s Future’.

According to Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CDA, Rochelle Dixon, the exercise was instrumental in promoting child participation as well as teaching children about the importance of planting trees to sustain the environment.

“We see this activity as one that will definitely contribute significantly to the holistic development of the children by engaging them on different levels, from environmental awareness to lessons in responsibility,” Miss Dixon told JIS News.



Children in State care facilities and members of the CDA’s Children’s Advisory Panel (CAP) participated in the tree-planting activities at 33 childcare facilities islandwide.

She further noted that similar projects were undertaken in the past, but indicated that this year it was expanded significantly to improve the impact islandwide.

Director with responsibility for the Eastern Zone at the Forestry Department, Damart Williams, said the partnership with the CDA is one that is welcome at this time, as it will definitely assist in furthering their agenda.

He noted that over the years, thousands of trees were distributed to different agencies and institutions that expressed a desire to participate in National Tree Planting Day.

As it relates to expanding the initiative, Miss Dixon said that a programme is currently being considered to establish greenhouses within some schools for the planting of food items.

This, she said, would be done through partnerships with State agencies and private-sector entities.

Miss Dixon said that such an initiative would definitely improve efficiency and minimise some of the costs associated with the provision of food for children in State care and create greater levels of self-sufficiency.