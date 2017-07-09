CCTVs to be Installed in Secondary Schools

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses the launch and inaugural conference of the National Association of Deans of Discipline (NADD), held at the Sunscape Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday, July 6. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses the launch and inaugural conference of the National Association of Deans of Discipline (NADD), held at the Sunscape Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday, July 6. Story Highlights Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the Government will be installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) systems in secondary institutions shortly as part of a programme aimed at improving school safety and security.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the Government will be installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) systems in secondary institutions shortly as part of a programme aimed at improving school safety and security.

“There are resources that we are going to make available…but one that I am very fascinated about…is a fulsome deployment of the CCTV network across our schools,” he said.

“We are going for the highest grade technology with analytical and artificial intelligence capabilities that will assist (schools) greatly, not only in identifying weapons that are being brought on the campuses, but even identifying students, who are high-risk. Safety and security is the number one priority for the Ministry,” he noted.

Senator Reid was addressing the launch and inaugural conference of the National Association of Deans of Discipline (NADD), held at the Sunscape Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday (July 6) under the theme: ‘Enabling Education Through Discipline Safety and Security’.

. He commended the deans of discipline for the work that they have been doing in maintaining peace and order in the nation’s schools.

He said the deans must work closely with guidance counsellors in the day-to-day monitoring and management of institutions.

“The deans of discipline have to be seen within the context of the overall management of the school,” he pointed out.

Senator Reid informed that the Ministry’s programme to boost school safety and security includes the fencing of institutions whose premises remain open and are proving difficult to monitor.