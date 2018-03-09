Youth
Youth Entrepreneurship, Food Security among FAO Conference Delegates’ Priorities
Youth entrepreneurship and investments to boost food security capacity are among the priority areas identified by delegates of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Member States of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), who are attending the 35th Regional … Continued
Tertiary Institutions Offering New and in-Demand Courses – Senator Reid
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says that higher education in Jamaica is evolving, with more institutions being established and offering new and in-demand courses. “In addition, some of our local institutions have been improving … Continued
Grant Funding for Young Entrepreneurs in Blue and John Crow Mountains
Custos Calls for Revival of Uniformed Groups in More Schools
Ground to Be Broken for Five New High Schools
Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says ground is to be broken in short order for five new high schools. Addressing a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in the House of Representatives on March 1, … Continued
103 Early-Childhood Institutions Fully Registered, another 300 Soon
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says 103 early-childhood institutions have, so far, been fully registered by the Early Childhood Commission, and that another 300 will be certified in short order. Delivering the keynote address … Continued
Gov’t in Advanced State of Readiness for Primary Exit Profile Roll-Out
Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the Government is in an advanced state of readiness for roll-out of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) in the 2018/19 academic year, which begins this September. Addressing the Standing … Continued
Technological Training Programme for Unattached Youth Begins March 5
Approximately 1,000 unattached youth are set to begin training on Monday (March 5) under the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP). The programme, which will equip the participants with skills in data collection and analysis, involves partnership between the Universal Service Fund … Continued
Youth Encouraged to Join Cadet Corps
National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, is urging more young people to join the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) as it will engage them in such a way that they will not be tempted to indulge in illegal activities. “If … Continued
$4M Earmarked to Assist Tertiary Students in West Rural St. Andrew
Marcus Garvey Video Launched
The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and National Integrity Action (NIA) have launched a video titled ‘National Heroes of Jamaica. Marcus Garvey’, which will be used to educate students islandwide about Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus … Continued
JCF Strengthens Peace in Schools Campaign
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be merging the National Safe Schools’ Peace Day Concert with the Peace for Champs initiative this year in order to strengthen the message of peace in schools. Students from over 60 schools have been … Continued
Education Minister Commends Japan for Assistance
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has commended the Embassy of Japan for its continued investment in Jamaica’s education system. The Minister was making his keynote address at the official handover ceremony for the newly … Continued
Enhanced Security Measures Inspire Rural Youth to Join JDF
The presence of soldiers in rural communities far removed from the urban centre of Montego Bay, since the Enhanced Security Measures was effected in St. James, is piquing the interest of youngsters in enlisting in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). … Continued
Children, Adolescents and Youth Need Information to Guide Their Decisions
Children, adolescents and youth need a continuum of age-appropriate information on health, well-being, gender, relationships, sexuality and reproductive health to guide their decisions going into adulthood. This is one of the findings of research conducted on adolescent sexual and reproductive … Continued
Gov’t Looking to Raise Profile of Jamaica Day
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Government is looking to make the annual Jamaica Day celebration a key event on the national activities calendar. He said the Ministry wants to … Continued
Education Minister Highlights Need for Skills Training
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid has reiterated the importance for today’s youth to be trained and certified in specialised skill areas that are in demand in an increasingly competitive labour market. He made the … Continued
Work Under Way to Rebuild Walker’s Place of Safety
Preliminary work is under way for the reconstruction of the Walker’s Place of Safety in Kingston. Minister of State for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, said that architectural work has started, with one architect providing his services at … Continued
Renovated Muirton Child Care Facility in Portland Reopens
The Government has reopened the $40-million renovated Muirton Child Care Facility in Portland, to serve boys with learning challenges. Located in the community of Manchioneal, the home is equipped to care for boys with intellectual disabilities, and to develop their … Continued