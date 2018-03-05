Sport

Reggae Music Jamaica’s Most Valuable Export – Grange Tells UNESCO Creative Cities of Music Meeting

By

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has identified Reggae music as Jamaica’s most valuable yet undervalued export. Miss Grange’s comment came as she addressed the Opening Ceremony of a four-day meeting of the UNESCO Creative … Continued

News

Denzil Thorpe Appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

By

The Ministry of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport has announced the assignment of Mr. Denzil Thorpe as Permanent Secretary with effect from January 5, 2018. The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, made the announcement … Continued

News

Virtual Sports Museum for 2018/19

By

The Virtual Sports Museum, which will trace and showcase Jamaica’s performance in sports, is scheduled to be developed during the 2018/19 fiscal year, which begins on April 1. Creation of the virtual museum is one of the legacy projects for … Continued

News
