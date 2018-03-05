Sport
Revamped Development and Welfare Fund for Athletes
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the athletes’ development and welfare fund for those in need is to be re-introduced in the upcoming fiscal year. “A fully developed, structured programme will be put in place … Continued
Gov’t Moving Ahead With Artistes’ Insurance Scheme
The Government is moving ahead with plans to establish an insurance programme for artistes, similar to the national scheme in place for athletes. “We are going to be doing it in association with the various industry organisations,” said Minister of … Continued
Brand Jamaica to Be Showcased at Commonwealth Games
Sport Minister calls for Domino organisations to Come Together
The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has called for the establishment of a formal relationship between all the Domino organisations in the country. Minister Grange who was addressing the launch of the Dragon Stout World Domino … Continued
Framework Being Created for Kingston to Operate as Musical Economic Zone
The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is working on building a framework for Kingston to fully operate as a musical economic zone. This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, during a reggae month reception on the … Continued
Reggae Music Jamaica’s Most Valuable Export – Grange Tells UNESCO Creative Cities of Music Meeting
The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has identified Reggae music as Jamaica’s most valuable yet undervalued export. Miss Grange’s comment came as she addressed the Opening Ceremony of a four-day meeting of the UNESCO Creative … Continued
Minister Grange Urges Increased Partnership with UWI to Facilitate Research
Public- and private-sector entities are being urged to increased partnership with the University of the West Indies (UWI) to facilitate research and innovation for economic and national development. Minister of Culture Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the … Continued
Government to Allocate $30 Million for Research
Over the next three years, the Government will be allocating $30 million to fund high-quality research in the areas of indigenous knowledge and water. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement at the launch … Continued
Applications Invited for PM’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal
Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora are being encouraged to submit applications for the Prime Minister’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for service to Jamaica, for which nominations will close on February 16, 2018. Speaking at a Jamaica … Continued
Chinese Coaches Depart Under Technical Agreement in Sport
The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has described as “successful” the first phase in the implementation of a three-year Technical Agreement on Sport between Jamaica and the People’s Republic of China. Miss Grange was speaking … Continued
Denzil Thorpe Appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport
The Ministry of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport has announced the assignment of Mr. Denzil Thorpe as Permanent Secretary with effect from January 5, 2018. The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, made the announcement … Continued
Emergency Powers Review Tribunal Established
Pursuant to Clause 38 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2018, the Emergency Powers Review Tribunal has been Gazetted. The Members of the Tribunal are: Attorney at Law Ian Wilkinson QC, Former President of the Jamaica Bar Association Pastor David Henry, … Continued
Virtual Sports Museum for 2018/19
The Virtual Sports Museum, which will trace and showcase Jamaica’s performance in sports, is scheduled to be developed during the 2018/19 fiscal year, which begins on April 1. Creation of the virtual museum is one of the legacy projects for … Continued
Ministry Prepares for National Sport Museum with Textile Conservation and Preservation Workshop
The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says the Ministry’s two-day workshop on Textile Conservation and Preservation which opened today at the Knutsford Court Hotel is part of the preparations for the establishment of the National … Continued
Sport Minister Emphasises Importance of Primary Competitions
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the INSPORTS National Primary Football and Netball competitions enhance Jamaica’s feeder programmes for the games at all levels. Addressing the press launch and national play-offs official draw of the … Continued
Chinese Coaches Arrive
A team of Chinese coaches arrived in Jamaica on January 11 for a 30-day training programme with coaches and athletes in seven sporting disciplines. The coaches will provide technical assistance in the areas of swimming, synchronised swimming, badminton, gymnastics, volleyball, … Continued
CHEC Donates Gym Equipment to Emancipation Park
China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited has donated outdoor gym equipment valued at US$5,000 to expand the exercise and fitness offerings at Emancipation Park. The items include two decline abdominal machines, two multi-station parallel bars, two pull-up bar stations, two … Continued
Humble Lion and Nottingham Forest Football Clubs to Forge Links
PM Says Bolt an Inspiration for Young People
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has lauded track and field icon Usain Bolt for helping to lift brand Jamaica and inspiring young people across the globe. “The country owes you a lot because your personal achievements have helped … Continued