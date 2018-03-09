Justice
Legal Aid Council Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights Under Enhanced Security Measures
Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights, particularly while enhanced security measures are being administered in some communities to curb crime. He said that as the Government implements measures … Continued
Former Chief Justice Welcomes Hon. Bryan Sykes’ Appointment
Grants Pen Residents Benefit from Mobile Justice Unit’s Services
Justice Sykes Sworn in as Chief Justice
Chief Justice to be Sworn in Tomorrow
Re-Examine Resource Allocation in Court System – Justice Sykes
Justices of the Peace Bill Passed in the Senate
Denham Town Residents Benefit from Legal Aid Mobile Unit
Easier Access to Courts for the Disabled
Justice Facilities to Be Upgraded
JUST Project Gets $81.9 Million
$270 Million Allocated to Citizen Security and Justice Programme
The Government has allocated $270.015 million for the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III. This is outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives. The programme seeks to enhance security and justice in targeted … Continued
Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Hailed as True Friend of Jamaica
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has commended outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, for the tremendous role he has played in raising the profile of bilateral relations between the countries and securing meaningful … Continued
Govt Strengthening Investigation and Prosecution of Human Traffickers
Government Focusing on Enforcing the Rule of Law in 2018/19
Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government will continue to focus on enforcing the rule of law, and attaining timely outcomes during the 2018/19 financial year. “That is one the main (areas of) focus for the fiscal year… that … Continued
Government Will Continue to Strengthen and Modernise Justice System
For the 2018/19 fiscal year, the Government will continue to strengthen and modernise the justice system. Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, provided details during his 2018/19 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 15. “The Administration has … Continued
Government Committed To Expanding Restorative Justice
Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to expanding restorative justice across sectors and promoting it as an alternative for curbing crime. He announced that over the next two years, the Ministry will be training school administrators … Continued
Criminologist Holds Session with Restorative Justice Stakeholders
Twenty restorative justice practitioners, pastors and Peace Management Initiative (PMI) representatives participated in an interactive session with British Criminologist and Gang Reform Specialist, Craig Pinkney,yesterday (February 6) at the Justice Ministry, in Kingston. Hosted by the Ministry’s Restorative Justice Unit, … Continued