Health
The median age of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Jamaica is 52, which is eight years younger than the global average of 60 years. Medical Oncologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr. Sheray Chin, told … Continued
Educators are welcoming the Government’s $5.9-million incentive programme, which is aimed at increasing secondary-school attendance by students benefiting under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). The programme, dubbed ‘School Days Count’, is a two-year initiative and will … Continued
Veterinary Public Health Inspector at the Westmoreland Health Department, Jodi-Ann Harris, says that leptospirosis can be transmitted to humans by domestic animals. Ms. Harris, who was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s Montego Bay … Continued
The Enfield Health Centre in St. Mary is the first primary-care facility to benefit under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic initiative. Approximately 100 primary-healthcare facilities are being targeted under the programme, launched last year by the Jamaica 55 Charities Group United Kingdom … Continued
Health, Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, says persons living in sugar-cane areas will always be more susceptible to leptospirosis. Mr. Miller, who was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, at the … Continued
Four companies that produce sauces and spices are to receive food-safety certification this fiscal year as the Government works to increase the competitiveness of food-processing entities, particularly in the export markets. This will bring to six the number of firms … Continued
The Government will be spending $647 million to carry out interventions in the 2018/19 fiscal year under its ‘HIV Prevalence in Most-at-Risk Population Reduced’ project. The funds have been provided in the Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of … Continued
The Ministry of Health’s programme to reduce new HIV infections among key populations has been boosted through a $758 million allocation for 2018/19. The provision has been made in the Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of … Continued