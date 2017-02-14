Caribic Vacations Launches ‘Jamaica Land of Film’

Owner of Caribic Vacations, Gordon Townsend (right), and his team of tour guides have a light moment at the launch of the ‘Jamaica Land of Film’ tour on February 9. The guides (from left) are: Roger Adams, Christina Jarrett, Georgia Spence and Barbara Jarrett. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Owner of Caribic Vacations, Gordon Townsend (right), and his team of tour guides have a light moment at the launch of the ‘Jamaica Land of Film’ tour on February 9. The guides (from left) are: Roger Adams, Christina Jarrett, Georgia Spence and Barbara Jarrett. Story Highlights A new tour, showcasing movie locations throughout Jamaica, including the sites of some of the world’s most iconic films, has been launched by popular destination management company (DMC) Caribic Vacations.

Caribic Vacations’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roy Page, said the tour dubbed: ‘Jamaica Land of Film’ will show the world why the island is still a perennial favourite for Hollywood film-makers and will be marketed to hotel and cruise ship guests as well as locals.

On February 9, Mr. Page took a number of overseas-based journalists and other stakeholders on a scenic journey from Montego Bay to Ocho Rios, stopping at locations where some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have been filmed.



A new tour, showcasing movie locations throughout Jamaica, including the sites of some of the world’s most iconic films, has been launched by popular destination management company (DMC) Caribic Vacations.

This comes as Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, continues to urge operators of tours and attractions to innovate and diversity their offerings.

Caribic Vacations’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roy Page, said the tour dubbed: ‘Jamaica Land of Film’ will show the world why the island is still a perennial favourite for Hollywood film-makers and will be marketed to hotel and cruise ship guests as well as locals.

“Jamaica is the most fascinating and diverse island in the Caribbean for which we have created the premier cultural tour to make memories last well beyond our visitors’ vacation,” Mr. Page pointed out.

“This is a novel idea as far as tours are concerned and Caribic Vacations is just happy to be here as a provider. Jamaica is a country that has hosted some of the biggest movie stars and directors in the film business and we believe there is a fantastic story to be told,” he added.

‘Jamaica Land of Film Tour’ is based on book of the same name by Jamaican-born author Peter Polack, which chronicles over 100 years of film production in Jamaica, including new and previously unavailable information.

On February 9, Mr. Page took a number of overseas-based journalists and other stakeholders on a scenic journey from Montego Bay to Ocho Rios, stopping at locations where some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have been filmed.

These include: Live and Let Die (1972), a James Bond classic that was filmed in Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Falmouth and Lucea and starring Roger Moore and Jane Seymour; Eureka, filmed in Trelawny, St. James, St. Ann and St. Mary and starring Gene Hackman and Mickey Rourke; Papillon (1973), filmed in Trelawny, Westmoreland and Kingston and starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman; Cocktail (1988), filmed in Portland and starring Tom Cruise and Elizabeth Shue.

Other iconic films that will be a part of the tour are: Dr. No; Sea Wife; The Mighty Quinn, starring Denzel Washington and featuring Jamaicans Sheryl Lee Ralph and Carl Bradshaw; Knight and Day; How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Legends of the Fall.

“Our signature tours will escort you through locations that showcase some of the most famous movies and stars connected to Jamaica,” Mr. Page said.

“For over a century, film directors have chosen Jamaica land of wood and water for the luxurious location landscapes, accommodating crew and business environment and which will now be featured and highlighted in the tour called Jamaica Land of Film,” he added.

Mr. Page said there are also plans to establish a multimedia operation locally and internationally as well as a documentary to be submitted to film festivals.

“This is a milestone for Caribic and Jamaica,” he said. “This is a new and compelling historical and cultural tour that will draw visitors not only on the island but the large number of film fans interested in past and present movies with a connection to the ultimate film production destination, Jamaica,” he added.