March 2018

A Fi Wi Sinting

March 1 - March 31

Festival celebrating African cultural retentions in Jamaica, held annually in Portland.

Colon Cancer Awareness Month

March 1 @ 8:00 am - March 31 @ 5:00 pm
Kingston Book Festival

March 4 - March 11

Coordinated by the Book Industry of Jamaica http://www.bookindustryja.com/

Commonwealth Day

March 12

Theme: “Towards a Common Future”

Salt Awareness Week

March 12 - March 18
World Consumer Rights Day

March 15

Theme: “Making Digital Marketplaces Fairer”

International Day of Happiness

March 20
World Storytelling Day

March 20

Theme: “Wise Fools”

Boys’ and Girls’ Champs

March 20 - March 24
International Day of Forests

March 21

Theme: “Forests and Sustainable Cities”

