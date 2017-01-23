CAC to Make Announcement on Compensation for Bad Gas Month End

Story Highlights The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is expected to make an announcement by the end of the month on the outcome of discussions for the compensation of motorists affected by contaminated gas.

Last year, several motorists complained about engine problems after receiving bad gas at petrol stations islandwide.





Chairman of the CAC, Kent Gammon told JIS News in a January 19 interview that dialogue continues with stakeholders in the petroleum industry to arrive at a resolution.

“We are working towards (the end of January) time frame… we are still actively pursuing a settlement with the stakeholders. We will let the public know at that time where we have reached on that effort,” he said.

The CAC met with the Jamaica Association of Petroleum Marketers, Petrojam Ethanol and other key stakeholders on December 13 to discuss compensation of motorists.

The CAC’s call for compensation was endorsed by the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, in a statement to the House of Representatives on October 25, 2016 on the final report of the Petroleum Trade Reform Committee (PTRC), which was established to probe the matter.