CAC Developing Mobile Apps to Heighten Public Awareness

Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, speaking during the agency's quarterly media briefing at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, in New Kingston, on July 5.

These will also inform consumers on developments in the commercial trade as well as how best they can safeguard their interests when making purchases.

Details were outlined by Chairman, Kent Gammon, and Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, during the CAC’s press briefing at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, in New Kingston, on July 5.



Mr. Gammon said the CAC is in the process of finalising an app that will provide consumers with alerts on various developments, adding that further details are expected shortly.

For her part, Mrs. Allen said the briefings are being held “to engage the media in a very special way to advise and update (the public) on some of the work that we have been doing”.

Mrs. Allen noted that the CAC utilises a three-pronged approach in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding consumers’ interest.

These, she outlined, are consumer education; complaints resolution, specifically between the providers of goods and services and clients; and market surveillance/research.

She emphasised that the CAC is doing a great deal of work to heighten its effectiveness as a consumer-protection agency, in its quest to remain “relevant and impactful”.

Mr. Gammon also underscored the importance of the press briefings in disseminating information, adding that this would be complemented by the agency’s website, which would also highlight details of the CAC’s activities.

In this regard, he encouraged persons to visit at: www.cac.gov.jm and make their queries on matters of concern, or for which they need clarification or additional information.