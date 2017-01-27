Cabinet Wraps Up Two-Day Retreat

Story Highlights







Members of the Cabinet were engaged in intensive planning and review of the programmes for the 2017/2018 financial year on the final day of their two-day retreat.

A number of strategic priorities were identified for the next financial year with focus on economic growth and job creation.

Equally, the Ministers and the technical experts from the Ministry of Finance and various other agencies examined each programme proposal to ensure that they would be meaningfully beneficial and equitable to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness also examined the government’s performance in the current financial year and how to build on the gains.

The retreat which was held at Jamaica House comes ahead of the tabling of the estimates of expenditure for the 2017/2018 financial year.

It will be tabled on February 9. The budget debate will begin on March 9 and close on March 22.