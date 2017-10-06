Cabinet Approves Final Draft of National Youth Policy

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), conversing with Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Noami Francis, prior to the start of yesterday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), conversing with Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Noami Francis, prior to the start of yesterday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston. Story Highlights Cabinet has approved the final draft of the National Youth Policy by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, to be tabled in Parliament as a White Paper.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on October 4, Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said the policy establishes a framework within which youth can be supported to pursue and achieve their goals.

The Minister added that it outlines and explores areas for action, and indicates six priority areas – education and training, health and well-being, employment and entrepreneurship, youth participation, social inclusion and reintegration, and institutional and youth sector arrangements.



Cabinet has approved the final draft of the National Youth Policy by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, to be tabled in Parliament as a White Paper.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on October 4, Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said the policy establishes a framework within which youth can be supported to pursue and achieve their goals.

The Minister added that it outlines and explores areas for action, and indicates six priority areas – education and training, health and well-being, employment and entrepreneurship, youth participation, social inclusion and reintegration, and institutional and youth sector arrangements.

In the meantime, Senator Reid said Cabinet also gave approval for an updated Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Policy and Implementation Plan, and also for the completion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport/Bureau of Gender Affairs, to be tabled as a Green Paper in Parliament.