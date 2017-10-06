Cabinet Approves Amendments to Poor Relief Act

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on September 13. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on September 13.



Cabinet has approved amendments to the Poor Relief Act to abolish the Board of Supervision and transfer the functions of the Board to the Ministry of Local Government.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on October 4.

He said the move follows a Cabinet review of the Poor Relief Act. He noted that the amendments will also introduce new concepts and tenets that reflect a modern human services management approach to poor relief.

Drafting instructions are to be issued to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel in this regard.

The main functions of the Board are characterised as supervisory, advisory, regulatory, auditory, training, appellate, inquiry, rules formulation (for poor relief administration), and site and plan approval for infirmaries.