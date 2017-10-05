Cabinet Approves $1.3 Billion for Works on Office and Housing Projects

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses Wednesday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses Wednesday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. Story Highlights Contracts valuing more than $1.3 billion have been awarded to M&M Jamaica Limited to undertake building and construction works in the parishes of St. Andrew and St. Ann, following approval by Cabinet.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said of the sum, $513.26 million will be used for the construction of a two-storey office building to accommodate the St. Ann Parish Office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The office will be built at 4 Windsor Road, St. Ann’s Bay. He said payment for the contract will be drawn from the National Insurance Fund.



Contracts valuing more than $1.3 billion have been awarded to M&M Jamaica Limited to undertake building and construction works in the parishes of St. Andrew and St. Ann, following approval by Cabinet.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (October 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said of the sum, $513.26 million will be used for the construction of a two-storey office building to accommodate the St. Ann Parish Office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The office will be built at 4 Windsor Road, St. Ann’s Bay. He said payment for the contract will be drawn from the National Insurance Fund.

The remaining $832.46 million is for building and construction works associated with Phase One of the National Housing Trust (NHT) Ruthven Towers housing project at 1-3 Ruthven Road.

Phase one will comprise 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments, construction of which will start in November 2017 and end in July 2019.

The overall project, valued at $4.1 billion, is being developed on land formerly owned by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and will see 238 strata units being built over two phases.

Phase two is set to commence in September 2019 and will consist of 106 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 13 three-bedroom apartments.

The development will include central garbage and sewage-collection facilities, storm-water drainage, potable water distribution and centralised storage and electrical distribution systems.

It will also feature a meeting room, jogging trail, reception area and security room, among other things.