Cabinet Appoints New Generation Procurement Entity Members





Cabinet recently appointed seven (7) members to serve on the Generation Procurement Entity (GPE), which was established in The Electricity Act, 2015.

The entity will be headed by Professor Alvin Wint, Emeritus Professor of International Business, UWI, as Chairman.

The other members are: Mrs. Helene Davis White, President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions; Dr. Wayne Henry, Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica; Mr. William Mahfood, Chairman, Wisynco Group; Mr. Paul B. Scott, President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica; Mrs. Rosemarie Pilliner, Executive Vice President, Scotia Group and the Director of Electricity Generation Procurement, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET).

The GPE, which reports to Cabinet, has responsibility for managing the replacement of existing electricity generation capacity and the procurement of new capacity.

The membership GPE is that of the previous Electricity Sector Enterprise Team (ESET).

The work of the ESET came to an end with the fulfilment of its mandate to facilitate the urgent replacement of baseload electricity generation capacity with lower cost fuel sources.

The ESET also recommended the manner in which future electricity generation procurement should be managed.