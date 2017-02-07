Business Operators Urged to Work with Security Forces

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, addresses a recent Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Biz Social in Kingston. + - Photo: Mark Bell Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, addresses a recent Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Biz Social in Kingston. Story Highlights Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Clifford Chambers, is encouraging business owners to work with the security forces to safeguard their operations from criminal victimisation.

Speaking at the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Biz Social recently, ACP Chambers says a recent study showed that 65 per cent of 400 firms sampled reported that they had experienced one or more forms of criminal victimisation.

We have seen several businesses operating on the same strip defrauded by the same persons over and over again. If you have a communication network where you have come in contact with persons as it relates to investigation, arrest, charge or the person has been convicted, share this information among yourselves,” he suggests.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Clifford Chambers, is encouraging business owners to work with the security forces to safeguard their operations from criminal victimisation.

Speaking at the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Biz Social recently, ACP Chambers says a recent study showed that 65 per cent of 400 firms sampled reported that they had experienced one or more forms of criminal victimisation.

He notes that 33 per cent were violently victimised (robbery, extortion and protection), 52 per cent suffered various forms of theft, 50 per cent experienced fraud and seven per cent other forms of criminal victimisation.

“With regard to small businesses, some negative impacts of crime on those businesses are: loss of output caused from reduced hours of operation or workdays arising from outbreaks of violence and in some cases avoidance of some economic activities. There is also the shutdown or relocation of businesses due to crime,” he notes.

ACP Chambers outlines the following safety parameters that business operators should undertake in partnership with the police:

• Know and understand the areas in which your businesses are located and develop a personal acquaintance with the police commander in charge of the location where your business is situated;

• Request a security risk and threat assessment of the location and its people from the police;

• Implement technical surveillance (audio and visual capturing devices).

He is also encouraging members of the business community to develop relationships with law enforcement agencies in a shared commitment in crime fighting efforts

“Contract the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) Investigation Branch to set up an anti-extortion strategy and an Anti-Electronic Fraud Strategy, both of which have a quick response component attached,” he informs.

The Assistant Commissioner is urging business operators to practise additional measures to protect their enterprises. These include early closure of businesses; hiring unarmed/armed security guards to regularly patrol the grounds; putting in grilles and special fencing on the premises; installing electronic alarms and internal security systems as well as closed-circuit television (CCTV) with good megapixel quality inside and outside the premises.

He is also recommending that employers properly vet employees to ensure that they are honest, trustworthy and reliable, noting that in some cases, engaging staff members in the security process may be a necessary security measure.

“Have security drills with staff as is deemed appropriate based on the nature of your business. Make security of your business and employees part of your strategic plan,” the Assistant Commissioner says.

He is also advising business owners to establish security networks among themselves to prevent fraud.

“We have seen several businesses operating on the same strip defrauded by the same persons over and over again. If you have a communication network where you have come in contact with persons as it relates to investigation, arrest, charge or the person has been convicted, share this information among yourselves,” he suggests.

ACP Chambers says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues to work collaboratively with stakeholders to develop strategies to deal with changes in crime trends and provide law enforcement measures to counteract criminal activities.