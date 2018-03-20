Budget Presentation 2018/2019 Fiscal Year – PM Andrew Holness

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. Story Highlights Mr. Speaker, Jamaica faces a solid waste management crisis. This is evident in towns and cities, rural areas, waterways, on beaches and in the sea.

It is the intention of this Government to provide more opportunities to set our young people on the path to achieving prosperity.

Mr. Speaker, we are continuing to grow this industry. An estimated additional 10,000 jobs have been created in the sector in the past year; bringing the total to an estimated 32,000



Mr. Speaker,

Honourable Members,

Senators and Former Members seated in the well,

Excellencies of the Diplomatic Corps,

His Worship the Mayor of Kingston,

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen in the gallery

Patriotic Jamaicans here and in the diaspora, listening, watching and following virtually via the media

We all give God thanks for sparing us individually and collectively so that we can meet here to discuss the business of the Nation, report on the achievements of the last Fiscal Year, and consider the plans and programmes for the coming year.

Mr. Speaker, our thanksgiving is appropriate, though we had our share of climate variability resulting in unseasonal rain and flooding and consequently negative economic impact, we have been spared the total devastation wreaked upon our neighbours in the region, for whom we again spare a thought.

Mr. Speaker, I am always humbled when I consider the awesome responsibility entrusted to me by the people of Jamaica, to lead the management of public affairs and create the environment in which our people can self-actualize. I do not do carry this responsibility alone.

I stand here literally with my family in this House, my wife Juliet a Member in her own right.

I stand here with an astute and innovative team.

I stand here with responsible and enterprising Cabinet of Ministers,

I stand here with diligent and committed chairmen and members of boards,

I stand here because of effective and efficient permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and their staff,

I stand here because of strong supporters and constituents who thought it important to exercise their civic responsibility to vote,

I stand here in Partnership with civil society stakeholders, the Church and the private sector,

I stand here bolstered by the hopes and prayers of every well thinking Jamaican who believes that Jamaica will increase in peace and prosperity,

I stand here, by the grace of the Almighty.

Mr. Speaker, I stand here to make a difference in the lives of the people of this country and though some may wrongly characterize politics as nasty and brutish, it is undoubtedly the means by which the widest and most profound changes can be made to the lives of the largest number of people.

I want to start my presentation today speaking about how we are solving a problem that will make a big difference in the lives of many people.

