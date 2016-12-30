BPO Providing Opportunities for Financial and Legal Professionals

Employees at one of several Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) entities operating out of the Montego Bay Free Zone. (File photo) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Employees at one of several Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) entities operating out of the Montego Bay Free Zone. (File photo) Story Highlights President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, said the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is providing opportunities for financial and legal professionals.

Meanwhile, Ms. Edwards advised Jamaicans to take advantage of entrepreneurial opportunities in the services and tourism industries by setting up businesses that provide for the needs of visitors as well as locals.





Speaking in a recent interview on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme Issues & Answers, Ms. Edwards noted that overseas companies are outsourcing work to Jamaicans in areas such as credit collections and back-office finance operations.

She said there is also increased demand for legal process outsourcing (LPO), which refers to law firms utilising outside support services for legal research and other routine work in the profession.

She is urging local lawyers and legal officers to consider these prospects.

“What do tourists want? Experiences that are different from what they have at home, and souvenirs. So that’s what we need to start thinking about,” she said.